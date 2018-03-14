TDP has given an adjournment motion notice in both the houses of the Parliament over the issue of granting ‘Special Category’ Status to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in both the houses of the Parliament over the issue of granting ‘Special Category’ Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, YSR Congress Party also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while in the Rajya Sabha, MP V Vijayasai Reddy gave a Calling Attention motion in connection with the same issue.

The MPs have been protesting in the Parliament since the second half of budget session began earlier this month.

The BJP and its Andhra ally TDP have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19. While the TDP has been alleging that the Centre neglected the state in the budget, the BJP rejected the charges and said the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also went out of its way to help the state.

Yesterday, both the Houses were adjourned due to protests by the political parties over multiple issues. The Andhra Pradesh assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to accord Special Category Status to the state.