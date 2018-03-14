LUCKNOW: After profusely thanking Mayawati for her party's support in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today drove to the BSP leader's residence here and expressed his gratitude to her.

Yadav, who had attributed SP's victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur to support from BSP and some local parties, spent some at the BSP supremo's residence.

What transpired at the meeting was not immediately known, but party insiders believed the two leaders discussed a grand alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In his first comments after a spectacular showing in the bye-elections in which his party won both the Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats, Yadav said "(these elections are) mandate for both the governments at the centre and state.

People have come together to bring BJP's burey din (bad days)".

The SP president, who thanked his allies, made a special mention of BSP chief Mayawati.

"Foremost I want to thank BSP leader Mayawati for her and her party's support in this important fight," he said.