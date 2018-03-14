Samajwadi party workers celebrate their party success in Phulpur by-election in Allahabad on Wednesday. (PTI)

In a huge blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel won the assembly seats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur respectively.

The two Lok Sabha seats were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

With the Bahujan Samaj Party backing its bitter rival Samajwadi Party, the BJP suffered massive shock defeats in both the constituencies.

Here are the highlights:

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said the results in the bypolls were unexpected and that BJP will review the shortcomings.

After party's victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media.

WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media in Lucknow #UPbypolls https://t.co/t8Aan3Yx2Z — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

"Polling percentage has gone down which affected the result of the two seats. We will analyse and work on the places where we lacked and will work harder and perform better in the 2019 elections," said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief.

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad wins Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 21,881 votes.

Congress candidates from Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats have lost their deposits.

Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel wins Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes.

SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel celebrates his win in the Phulpur bypoll . (ANI)

Phulpur bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 57,148 with 3,37,683 votes, while BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is second with 2,80,535 votes after 31st round of counting.

"It is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate who has the strongest chance of winning. As far as Congress is concerned, we are committed towards re-building the Party in Uttar Pradesh, and it does not happen overnight, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

आज के उपचुनावों में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को बधाई।



नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि मतदाताओं में भाजपा के प्रति बहुत क्रोध है और वो उस गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट करेंगे जिसके जीतने की संभावना सबसे ज़्यादा हो।



कांग्रेस यूपी में नवनिर्माण के लिए तत्पर है, ये रातों रात नहीं होगा। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018

Gorakhpur bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 22,954 votes with 3,77,146 votes, while BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 3,54,192 votes after 25th round of counting.

Phulpur bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 47,351 with 3,05,172 votes after 28th round of counting.

Leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Choudhury met Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati in #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/6t0zPy53B9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Leader of opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury met BSP Chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

"We didn't expect that BSP's vote will be transferred to SP in such a manner. We will analyze after seeing the final results and prepare for a situation in future when BSP, SP and Congress can come together and also make our strategy for winning 2019 elections," says KP Maurya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (ANI)

Gorakhpur bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 28,737 votes with 2,93,153 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 2,64,416 votes after 19th round of counting.

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 29,474 votes with 2,18,963 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,89,489 votes after the 20th round of counting.

The Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam, has written to the Election Commission, alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing counting of votes for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Gorakhpur bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 26,960 votes with 2,62,346 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 2,35,836 votes after 17th round of counting.

Congratulations to @laluprasadrjd Ji for winning #Araria and #Jehanabad This is a great victory — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 2,12,061 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,92,860 votes after 14th round of counting.

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,44,166 votes after 15th round of counting.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers play with gulal & celebrate as trends show their candidates leading in #Phulpur & #Gorakhpur by polls. pic.twitter.com/GNrxzdTzPq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,80,155 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,65,487 votes after 12th round of counting.

Gorakhpur bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,63,941 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,50,062 votes after 11th round of counting.

Phulpur bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading with 1,55,314 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,33,565 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,20,917 votes after ninth round of counting.

People have spoken against the anti-farmer, anti-youth & anti-women policies of the govt, it is very clear that BJP is being shown the door by the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress, on UP and Bihar Lok Sabha by polls.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with a margin of 10,598 with 1,19,427 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,08,829 votes after eighth round of counting.

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes with 122247 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 106534 votes after 11th round of counting.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 89950 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 82811 votes after 6th sound of counting.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 74,077 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 70,317 votes after fifth round of counting.

Samajwadi Party and BSP workers celebrate as SP candidates lead on both Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats #ByPoll pic.twitter.com/9ONumgYcAV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 59907 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 56,945 votes after 4th round of counting for Gorakhpur bypoll.

Phulpur bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 14,239 with 111668 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 97369 votes after ten rounds of counting.

Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 12,231 votes with 99,557 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 87,326 votes after eight round of counting.

SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel writes to State Chief Election Officer stating people & media were removed from the counting center in Gorakhpur also alleged district administration is working towards making the BJP candidate win. pic.twitter.com/fx670V0v0m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 29,218 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla at a close second with 29,194 votes.

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 9924 votes with 87,272 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 77,348 votes after eight round of counting.

Only then is the counting sheet of the entire Parliamentary constituency finalised & we announce it. We have announced the figures of the first round. Those of the 2nd and 3rd round are ready. We will announce it soon: Rajeev Rautela, Gorakhpur DM #GorakhpurByPollResult pic.twitter.com/dzoRBfhfvJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Speaking to ANI, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I firmly believe that we will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur, SP is leading in initial rounds but a number of rounds are still left. I know the voters of that area, we will have a win with a comfortable margin of a lakh."

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 6931 votes with 54,562 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 47,631 votes.

Gorakhpur Bypoll: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla leading with 15577 votes, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad second with 13911 votes.

Phulpur bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1058 votes with 22,460 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel at a close second with 21,402 votes.

Visuals of counting of votes from a counting centre in Pipraich. #GorakhpurByPoll pic.twitter.com/3ZE5dQ8yXH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Phulpur Bypoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.

Phulpur bypoll: SP's Nagendra Singh Patel leading by 1399 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second.

I am confident of my victory & that is what people are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. Govt can do anything using state administration: Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/zsXatGusH9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Ten nominees were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur.

According to the EC, there are 19.61 lakh voters in the Phulpur parliamentary constituency and 19.49 lakh in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP with Adityanath representing the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was MP from the seat.

Phulpur, once represented by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat.

