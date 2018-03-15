MUMBAI: Former- director general of police Julio Ribeiro on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra Government’s decision to withdraw cases against the accused in Bhima-Koregaon riots.

Ribeiro said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government by taking such decisions is ‘misusing its authority’ and advised it to use its power in a more sensible way.

“Who is government or any party in power to withdraw these cases? They have got the power but they have to use it in a sensible manner. This is a misuse of authority,” he said.

“I am not against any party, but the bandh called in Bhima-Koregaon itself was illegal,” he added.

Earlier March 13, the Maharashtra government said that they have decided to withdraw all cases against accused booked in violence during state bandh post Bhima-Koregaon agitation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced it in the state assembly that the state government would withdraw cases against the accused in Bhima-Koregaon

"The decision on serious cases will be taken by a committee after due consideration and submit its report within three months," Fadnavis said.

On January 1, the violence at Bhima-Koregaon left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards Bhima Koregaon for the commemoration on New Year's Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had instigated the violence.

On January 2, Dalit groups protested in Mumbai. The unrest led to the death of a youth.