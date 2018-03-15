LUCKNOW: The Income Tax (IT) department officials on Wednesday seized unaccounted cash and gold from the residence of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer here.

The IT department said that Rs 50 lakh in cash and 3 kg gold were recovered from IAS officer Arvind Singh Dev's house.

Arvind Singh Dev, a 1984 batch IAS officer, is the Director General of UP Academy of Administration & Management (UPAAM).

The raid has been conducted jointly by the Delhi and Lucknow unit of the Income Tax department.