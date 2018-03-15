Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take a boat ride on the Ganga from Assi ghat to Dashashwamedh ghat in Varanasi on Monday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron has rolled out the red carpet for Indian youths, researchers and entrepreneurs, saying he would be proud if they made France their entry point to Europe and be their "long time strategic partner".

Macron, who was in India from March 10 to March 12, said both countries worked hard on deciding strategic partnerships in various sectors, including security, energy and environment.

He also termed the launch of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) the beginning of a new achievement.

"I am finishing my trip in India. We are now in Benaras before leaving and flying back to Paris. I just wanted to thank you - Thank you India. Thanks for the three days in Delhi, in Taj Mahal and today in Benaras," he said in his video message before leaving India on March 12.

The video was released on Thursday.

He and his wife spent three "marvellous" days here he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the very warm welcome.

"We worked very hard , we decided on strategic partnerships, new decisions - from the security, economic, energy and environment points of view. We launched ISA, which is a great achievement at this stage. It was a beginning of new achievements. And I discovered India I have to say," he said.

Macron said he wanted to convey a last message -- choose France.

"Young people and young students, entrepreneurs, academics researchers, Indian leaders - choose France. You are very much welcome.

"I will be very proud to make my country the entry point for you in Europe and to be the long time strategic partner for you," he said.

The French president said it was an emotional three days, ". to spend hours with young people in Delhi and to be with you in Benaras today.