GANDHINAGAR: Congress MLAs registered their protest against yesterday's suspension of three party legislators by observing total silence during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly here.

Four Congress MLAs, who were supposed to ask questions to different ministers, remained seated and did not utter anything when the Speaker Rajendra Trivedi called out their names.

The four MLAs-- Anand Chaudhary, Vajesinh Panada, Kalabhai Dabhi and Kanubhai Baraiya-- refrained from taking part in the Question Hour although they were prompted by the Speaker during their respective turns.

Of the total 11 questions, which came up for discussion during the Question Hour, four had been moved by these Congress MLAs, while the remaining seven questions were posed by the ruling BJP members.

When they did not stand up to ask their queries, the speaker moved to the next question.

Besides these four MLAs, no other Congress lawmaker asked any sub-question during the discussions in those questions moved by BJP MLAs.

The Assembly had on yesterday witnessed ugly scenes when the ruling BJP and opposition Congress members clashed in the House, leading to the suspension of two Congress MLAs from Amreli district- Pratap Dudhat and Amrish Der - for three years.

Another Congress legislator, Baldevji Thakor, was also suspended for a year for allegedly trying to assault BJP MLA Harsh Sanghvi at the lobby of the Assembly.

In addition to the suspension, the speaker also barred all the three from entering the Assembly premises during their period of suspension.