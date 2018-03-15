The Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) which came under the attack of Maoists in Sukma on Tuesday | Express

RAIPUR: Maoists today torched the wreckage of the Mine Protected Vehicle that was blown up by them yesterday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Nine CRPF personnel were killed while two others injured after Maoists blasted the mine protected vehicle using over 50 kg of explosives in Sukma.

"As per the information, a group of ultras poured some inflammable liquid on the wreckage of the MPV at the spot and set it on fire in the wee hours," a senior police official told PTI.

He said only the leather seats of the MPV were burnt in today's incident while the thick iron sheet-body of the MPV did not catch fire.

The anti-landmine vehicle, which was completely damaged due to the impact of the blast, was supposed to be transported to the CRPF camp in Kistaram, located around 3 km away from the spot, the official said.