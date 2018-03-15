CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has apologized to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia who is also brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal for leveling allegations of Majithia’s involvement in drug trade in Punjab.

The letter had been filed in the court of JMIC, Amritsar on behalf of Kejriwal as he was had written the letter withdrawing the allegations. Majithia has today released a letter sent to him by Kejriwal.

The letter states, "In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I've learnt that allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues."

`` Because of my allegations made against you at various political rallies, public meetings, TV programmes, print, electronic and social media, you filed a defamation case against us in the Hon'ble

Court at Amritsar. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same," the letter stated.

On May 20, 2016, Majithia had filed a defamation suit case against Kejriwal in Amritsar after the AAP leader had levelled these allegations on him.

Majithia said, he was grateful that truth had won and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had realized his mistake and apologized for making false allegations of

drug trade against him.

In this file image, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD candidate Bikram

Singh Majithia is seen leaving after casting his vote for Assembly

polls at a polling station at Majitha in Amritsar. | PTI

Majithia said the Delhi chief minister’s apology had affirmed that politics of smear campaigns would never succeed.

“It is indeed a historical moment that a sitting chief minister has submitted a written apology in court withdrawing all statements he made against me besides regretting the damage caused to my esteem

as well as hurt caused to my family, friends and well wishers. In today’s day and age we are bound to commit mistakes. It is human nature. Kejriwal has displayed great courage to admit his mistake and move on. However I want all politicians who seek votes on the basis of lies to realise what they are doing. This is not good for our society”.

“I have maintained from day one that either Kejriwal will apologize or he will go to jail. Now that he as well as Ashish Khetan have apologized I have asked my counsels to withdraw the defamation

case I had filed against them in May 2015 at Amritsar. I would only like to tell them that such allegations, which are aimed at tarnishing someone’s image, do not benefit any politician or his party. Such politics should end,’’ he said.

During last year’s assembly elections this issue of drug trade and alleged involvement of Majithia had become a big issue. After the Congress formed the government in the state around forty odd MLAs

of the party including local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu have been demanding from the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to arrest Majithia on these alleged charges. Amarinder had been saying that he could not override the investigations already underway by Central agencies.