Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar
By ANI | Published: 15th March 2018 10:56 PM |
Last Updated: 15th March 2018 10:56 PM |
KISHTWAR: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.
As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 8.25 pm in the evening.
As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.
Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.