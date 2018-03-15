KISHTWAR: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.

As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 8.25 pm in the evening.

As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.