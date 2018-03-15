RANCHI: Four Maoist guerrillas, including one carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head, were arrested and Rs 50,000 was seized along with 45 live cartridges and rifles in a village in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the state police arrested the Maoists from Kharagpur village in a joint operation with the CRPF.

The reward carrying Maoist Deepak Ganjhu was arrested along with Yogendra Bhuiya and two minors, including a girl.

Police seized two Insas rifles, two regular rifles, 45 live cartridges, Rs 50,140 in cash and Maoist literature.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.