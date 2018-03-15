SRINGAR: The militant attack on a BJP leader was foiled by his security guards in Balhama-Khunmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday and subsequently trapped in security forces cordon and engaged in an ongoing gunfight.

The militants fired towards the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of BJP leader Dr Anwar Khan while he was visiting a local institute at Balhama-Khunmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar this afternoon.

Khan's security guards returned the fire and in the brief shootout, one of his PSO Bilal Ahmad sustained bullet injuries in leg. The injured security guard was later hospitalised.

Militants escaped from the spot after brief exchange of gunfire.

Immediately after the shootout police, CRPF and army men laid siege around the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

A police officer said while the security men were conducting searches in the area, they came under fire from the militants hiding there.

He said the fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

DIG central Kashmir V K Birdi told New Indian Express that they have got information that three militants were trapped in the area.

He said the operation was going on to flush out the militants.

Sources said a CRPF jawan was injured in the gunfight and has been hospitalised.

They said additional security men have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the area.

A police official said the operation would continue in the night also.