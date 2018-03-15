SHIMLA: Union minister J P Nadda was today elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh.

There was no other candidate in the fray.

The returning officer declared him elected after the deadline for withdrawing the nominations ended.

The seat had fallen vacant following the expiry of Nadda's six year term.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and legislators congratulated Nadda for re-election to the Upper House.

He thanked the party leaders and MLAs of both the BJP and the Congress.

Nadda said he was relentlessly working towards the development of the state and would continue his mission with renewed zeal.

Nadda is fourth leader after C L Verma, Sushil Barongpa and Viplov Thakur to get elected twice to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

Anand Sharma and Roshan Lal were elected thrice from the state.

Sharma was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in 2010.

The victory of the BJP candidate was a foregone conclusion as it had 44 members in the 68 member House.

The Congress had decided not to field its candidate.