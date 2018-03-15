NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday charge-sheeted British Al Qaeda terrorist Samiun Rahman for seeking to establish a base of the terror outfit in Delhi and fight for Rohingya cause in Myanmar.

Samiun who was also identified with different aliases including Shumon Haq, Hamdan and Raju Bhai, was arrested by the agency last year and booked under relevant Sections of the Arms Act, Foreigners Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“During investigation it was established that the accused had entered into India via Beenapole border, West Bengal from Bangladesh illegally and stayed at several hideouts in India. He wanted to establish base of Al-Qaeda (Proscribed Organisation) in Delhi in order to carry out terrorist activities in India and he also had planned to fight for the Rohingya cause in Myanmar,” the NIA said in a statement.

At the time of arrest, a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused. Incriminating material showing his allegiance to the Al-Qaida and regarding his chat with an Al-Qaida associate was recovered from his laptop and mobile phone.

The accused who is a British national is a resident of 96, Redman House, Portpool Lane, London-EC1N 7UD and was initially arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA.