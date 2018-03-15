Portion of Mumbai's KEM Hospital building collapse, two patients injured
By ANI | Published: 15th March 2018 01:57 PM |
Last Updated: 15th March 2018 01:57 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: At least two patients were injured after a portion of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital building fell down.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday in the Dialysis Department of the hospital, created chaos among the patients.
Later the hospital administration shifted the patients to other section of the building and started the repairing work.