JAMMU: A seven-and-half year old girl was allegedly molested by her teacher at a religious school at Nagrota in the outskirts of the city, a police official said today.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that her daughter was raped by her teacher at the 'darsgah'.

She alleged that the girl, after returning from school, complained pain in private parts, the official said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shahnawaz, who was arrested yesterday.

A medical examination, however, did not confirm rape.

Further investigation into the case was going on, the official said.