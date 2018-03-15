Police launches women’s safety app

Police has launched a mobile application to help women in case of any exigency. Dubbed as “Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Women Safety App”, the application with different features is an initiative by the J&K police to respond to the complaints and requests of women in need of help. If a user presses the help button of the app, the police would connect the caller with ‘Dial 100’. The app users have been urged to keep the option location switched on so that they can be located easily by the police. The app was launched by Governor N N Vohra’s wife Usha on March 8.

Contractors ‘gain’ from Drabu’s sacking

The sacking of Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for his statement that Kashmir is not a political issue has turned into a major gain for contractors in the Valley. The contractors, who were on strike for about a fortnight, were demanding the newly-introduced Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) system introduced by Drabu be deferred. The PAO system was meant to replace the archaic system of treasuries, thereby completely changing the way the government pays bills for contracts and services. In his first decision, the new Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari deferred the implementation of the PAO system till March 31.

Overloading: School bus operators booked

As the educational institutions in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir have reopened after winter vacation, the traffic police have launched a drive against school bus operators to stop overloading. Traffic policemen are keeping a close watch on those vehicles ferrying more students than their capacity. There have been regular complaints that the school buses were carrying more students. Traffic police booked drivers of six vans and two mini-buses for carrying more children than the limit.

Students on strike in dental college

Patient care in Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar has been hit as students are on strike to protest the alleged “dictatorial approach” of the college administration. They have been demanding the removal of the head of orthodontics department. The students, who are on indefinite strike from Friday, allege that their HoD was harassing the undergraduate and postgraduate students on various pretexts that include forcing them to taking his family members to airport and children to school.

The students have said they won’t call off the stir till action is taken against the HoD. They have also approached J&K State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and registered a complaint. However, the college management has threatened the agitating students of legal consequences if they do not resume their work and duties. It has stated that patient care and academics have taken a hit due to the strike. The students were warned that appropriate action under rules shall be taken aginst them.