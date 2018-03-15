HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man hailing from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, who was allegedly radicalised into the Islamic State ideology, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 12, police said.

"It is learnt that MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants," a release from Telangana police said tonight.

He (Toufeeq) was radicalised into the Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of ISIS, according to the release.

It clarified that he was not wanted in any of the criminal cases in Telangana.

However, further details were being verified, it added.

A J&K police spokesman had earlier said during an anti-militancy operation launched during late night of March 11 that continued till pre-dawn of the next day, three militants were killed by security forces.

Two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag, while the identity of the third militant was being ascertained.