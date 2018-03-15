SRINGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed that the third militant killed in Sunday's gunfight at Hakura in south Kashmir's Anantnag district belonged to Hyderabad, Telangana.

DGP S P Vaid in a tweet said it has been learnt that Mohammad Toufeeq, 26, R/o Manguru, Telangana died in an encounter with security forces on Sunday evening in Hakura area of Anantnag along with two Kashmiri militants.

"Toufeeq was radicalised into Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in the militant activities. He was not wanted in any of the criminal cases in Telangana,” he said.

The Al Qaeda's Kashmir cell Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which is led by Zakir Musa, had claimed that Toufeeq from Hyderabad had joined jihad last year after migrating from Hyderabad to the mountains of Kashmir.

The group had claimed that he was among the first to join their ranks and was known by the jihadi name of Sultan Zabul Al Hind and Abu Zarr Al Hindi.

The two other militants killed in Sunday's gunfight were locals and identified as Mohammad Eisa of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Anantnag. Both were B.Tech students and had joined militancy last year.

The black ISIS flags were waved during funeral of Eisa while body of Toufeeq was buried in a graveyard in north Kashmir, where police usually bury the bodies of foreign militants killed in encounters in the Valley.