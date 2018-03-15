MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam today said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray has already made it clear that the Sena would contest the next elections all alone.

He also said that if the BJP wants to join hands with the Sena for the polls, the decision to that effect will be taken by Thackeray.

Kadam's statements come a day after state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that BJP-Sena will contest the next elections together.

"Mungantiwar should remember that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had already announced that the party would go solo in the next elections.

If Sena wants to join hands, it will be decided by the Sena leader and not by BJP," Kadam told reporters.

When asked about the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, he said, "It was a trailer, wait for the whole picture.

" Addressing the state Legislative Assembly yesterday, Mungantiwar had said that Shiv Sena-BJP will contest the next elections together in the interest of the people of the state, unlike the Congress-NCP, which are planning an alliance "to stay relevant" in state politics.