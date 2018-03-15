NEW DELHI: Expressing disappointment over the continuous disruption in the Parliament by various political parties, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the Parliamentarians to co-operate in its proceedings.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, the Union Minister said that the Centre is ready to discuss any issue, as wanted by the opposition.

“We think that parliamentary proceedings should not be hindered in any situation. The Government is ready to discuss any issue on which opposition wants to debate. I want to make a polite request to all political parties to cooperate in parliamentary proceedings,” Rajnath said.

The proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament have disrupted again today for the ninth consecutive day, as several parties continued to protests over various issues.

Earlier in the day, members of various parties trooped into the Well of the Lok Sabha, holding placards as soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour.

Since March 5, when Parliament proceedings recommenced after a recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis.