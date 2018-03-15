NEW DELHI: The vice chiefs of the armed forces have been granted additional powers to carry out specific procurements to ensure operational preparedness, the defence ministry said.

It said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the enhancement of powers to the vice chiefs of the three services to make certain categories of procurement.

"This delegation (of power) will greatly enhance the ability of the armed forces to keep a high degree of serviceability of the in-service equipment, procurement of stores including ammunition," said the ministry.

It said the additional financial delegation to the armed forces will be in the segment of revenue procurement.

The ministry said the enhancement of powers of the vice chiefs is for cases under 'Single Tender Enquiry' (STE) and the Proprietary Article Certificate (PAC) categories.

Officials said a cap of Rs 50 crore for the PAC and Rs 5 crore for STE procurement was applicable.