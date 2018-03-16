MILAN 2018 wows island dwellers

MILAN, the congregation of littoral navies conducted biennially by Indian Navy at the Islands, concluded recently. The 10th edition of the event was witnessed participation of 20 ships making it the largest multilateral exercise to be conducted in the Andaman Sea.

The event organised by the Integrated Tri-Service Joint Command called the Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) hosts a slew of stunts by the military men including drills by marine commandoes, dare devil motorcycle stunts by army jawans, rifle drill by the air force Jawans and combat free fall by MARCOS. Being the only event in the region to display such stunts, MILAN, over the years, has received applause from the Andaman residents.

Something fishy here

Andaman residents have long been complaining about harmful chemicals being used by fishermen to preserve fish. However, the complaints were never resolved for the lack of evidence and official apathy. After employees of some hotels in Andaman Havelock Island were diagnosed with food poisoning recently, the issue gained attention. The concerned departments continued to maintain that they failed to detect any trace of chemicals in the fish at markets in the region. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, several members of two different families in a remote South Andaman village were hospitalised after they developed poisoning symptoms.

‘Don’t fall for schemes and conmen’

Although Andaman and Nicobar Islands are spread over a vast area of nearly 800 square kilometres, there is an acute shortage of revenue land. Nearly 15 per cent of land in Andaman is actually revenue land while rest of the areas have been declared as forest reserve. Because of land shortage, people now buy flats and fall prey to the schemes of fraudsters and end up losing money.

Responding to the increasing number of such frauds, the Port Blair Municipal Council has sounded caution against such builders and urged public to ensure that the building plans are approved by the PBMC and a completion certificate is obtained by the Real Estate Developer. Flat purchasers may also protect their interests by confirming about applicability of provisions of Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) and its compliance by the developer.

Hope still afloat

This week brought good news for Andaman residents, according to Andaman’s lone Member of Parliament. The Ministry of Power has accorded principal approval for setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and 50 MW power plants at Shore Point, South Andaman District. Meanwhile, a meeting for review of the status has been also conveyed under the chairmanship of minister of power, wherein, it has been decided, that the Administration M/s Petronet LNG Ltd may be installed FSRU and 50 MW Power Plant may be set up by NTPC.

It was further deliberated that A & N Administration may issue a letter of award to M/s PLL for procurement of the plant. Since more than a year, the Islands are reeling under severe power crisis and hence, such developments have brought a new hope for the public here.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com