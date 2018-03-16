NEW DELHI: The government today said it was aware of the statements made by certain Gurudwara committees in countries such as Canada, the US and the UK, alleging interference by it in the affairs of the Sikh community.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said these committees have also claimed that a number of Gurudwaras affiliated to them have agreed not to allow entry of any Indian government officials inside the Gurudwaras.

"The Government is aware of the statements by certain Gurudwara Committees and Organisations based in Canada, US, UK and some other countries in which they have alleged interference by Government of India representatives in the affairs of the Sikh community," he said.

Singh said the government is closely engaged with the host governments of these countries to address India's concerns related to anti-India activities by extremist elements.

"The vast majority of the Sikh Diaspora shares a very warm emotional bond with India and has worked for the betterment of relations between India and their country of residence," he said.

"The Government takes no cognizance of statements by fringe elements which spread hate and communal disharmony," Singh said.

Responding to a separate question, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said 7,850 Indians are currently languishing in various foreign jails.