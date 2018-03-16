NEW DELHI: The Indian mission in Dubai followed the established procedure to renew the passport of Farooq Takla, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, as there was nothing against him to deny the document, the external affairs ministry said today.

Takla, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested on March 8 following his deportation from the UAE.

"The CGI (Consulate General of India) Dubai followed the established guidelines as per the Passport Act 1967 to renew the passport.

There was no reason for the CGI Dubai to not renew the passport at the time of the application," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

According to laid down procedure, the home ministry has to inform the external affairs ministry and missions abroad about the fugitives and those wanted by investigating agencies.

Last week when asked how Takla, against whom a red corner notice was issued in 1995 by the Interpol, managed to get his passport renewed, Kumar said the ministry was ascertaining the details.

"We should have something with us to stop issuing of the passport," said Kumar, noting that there was nothing pending against Takla with the mission which could have prevented it from renewing his document.

He said the mission followed a three-layered process to screen the application, adding "Under that what was to be done was done".