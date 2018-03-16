KOLKATA: The CBI has arrested Kolkata-based computer firm RP Infosystems Private Limited directors Kaustav Roy and Shivaji Panja on Thursday for procuring loans of Rs 515 crore from 17 banks by allegedly producing fake documents.

Directors of the firm, known for its ‘Chiraag’ laptops, were arrested after four rounds of grilling by the agency.

They would be produced at CBI court on Friday, where the CBI is likely to seek their custody. The accused have been sent for medical check up as per required norms.

Sources revealed that CBI will also look into links of bank officials with the fraud case.