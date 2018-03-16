NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today sought the response of five states within four weeks on a contempt plea alleging non-compliance of the order related to ensuring high security registration plates for all vehicles.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which gave the time to Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh to file their reply.

The apex court had in 2012 asked several states and Union territories to ensure high security registration plates (HSRP) for all vehicles by June 15 that year or face contempt of court proceedings.

The order had said that installation of the HSRP was a statutory command which was not only in the interest of the security of the State, but also served a much larger public interest.

"Therefore, it is not only desirable, but mandatory for every state to comply with the statutory provisions/orders of this court in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution of India, 1950," the top court had said in its order.

It had directed all states to fully implement the scheme of fixation of the HSRP positively by April 30, 2012 for new vehicles and by June 15, 2015 for old vehicles.

The court had warned that no state will be allowed any further extension of time for implementation of this direction and failure to comply with its direction will lead to contempt proceedings against the "Secretary (Transport)/ Commissioner, State Transport Authority and/or any other concerned person or authority under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

 It had passed the order on a PIL filed by chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front, M S Bitta, seeking its direction to introduce tamper-proof number plates and licences for vehicles, contending that the present system was prone to misuse by anti-social elements.

The apex court had said that it found "unwarranted conduct" and "wilful disobedience" of the orders of the court.