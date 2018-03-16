Jawan dies of gun-shot wounds under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri
By PTI | Published: 16th March 2018 11:07 PM |
Last Updated: 16th March 2018 11:07 PM | A+A A- |
JAMMU: A Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawan died under mysterious circumstances due to gunshot wounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said today.
Hakum Chand was on duty at a security tower when he fell down under mysterious circumstances in Dasal area of Rajouri last evening, the police said today.
He was shifted to a hospital here, where doctors declared him dead.
Chand was a resident to Himachal Pradesh.
Police has registered a case, they said.