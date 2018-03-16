All 11 people accused of killing a Muslim man in Jharkhand's Ramgarh in a case of 'cow vigilantism' have been convicted today.

In June 2017, Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari, 45, was mercilessly beaten and his Maruti van was set afire by a mob at Bazartand village, some 50 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi. The mob intercepted his van, in which he was allegedly carrying around 200 kg of meat, and attacked him. He was taken to Ramgarh’s Sadar hospital by police and was later shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he died minutes after getting admitted.

All 11 people accused of killing a #Muslim man in #Jharkhand's #Ramgarh in the name of #cow protection have been convicted @NewIndianXpress — Anand ST Das (@anandstdas_TNIE) March 16, 2018

Photographs of Alimuddin bleeding while being beaten up, his van aflame and pieces of meat strewn around on the road were circulated by his attackers.

Mariam Khatoon, the widow of the lynched coal trader Alimuddin, had said that it was Bajrang Dal activists who killed him.

The lynching had taken place on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad that killing people in the name of 'Gau Bhakti (cow worship)' was unacceptable and that nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands.

(With inputs from Express News Service)