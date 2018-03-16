BHOPAL: State president of ruling BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit and Lok Sabha member from Khandwa seat Nandkumar Singh Chauhan made a foot in mouth statement on Thursday, giving the opposition ammunition to launch a verbal salvo against BJP.

While addressing a function to mark the inauguration of the new building of a police station in native Burhanpur district on Wednesday, Chauhan made candid statements about the magnitude of stress under which the police have to work in the state.

“I serve the public. I have been a legislator and a parliamentarian and hence I have go ne through various situations in which I have had to reach out to the cops. And the cops, have to work under tremendous stress,” said Chauhan addressing the programme on Wednesday.

“The criminals, after committing a crime, expect relief from their public representatives. In turn we make phone calls to cops asking them to free them,” Chauhan admitted candidly.

“Cops have to work under tremendous stress in the midst of phone calls by us politicians,” added Chauhan. Reacting sharply to the MP BJP chief’s public statements, MP state Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said the speech makes it amply clear how the BJP has surrendered before the criminal elements in the state, owing to which the law and order machinery has collapsed in MP.

“Such brazen statements will encourage criminals and lower morale of cops. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to come clear on his state party chief’s public statements,” said Mishra.

In December 2017, the same MP BJP chief had made another unfit statement during a public speech in Shivpuri district in his enthusiasm to present the durability of houses constructed under the PM’s Housing for All Scheme.