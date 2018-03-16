KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed the Telugu Desam Party's decision to quit the NDA and urged all opposition parties to work closely together against "atrocities, economic calamities and political instability".

Banerjee's remark came after the TDP this morning formally decided to exit the Narendra Modi government over the Centre's refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).

"I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster," the TMC supremo said in a tweet.

"I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability," Banerjee said.

Later talking to the media persons in Siliguri, she said, "Whatever the TDP has decided is correct".

"We worked with them earlier. Every state has its own problem, its own issues. They (TDP) were in the NDA and they have left the NDA for a greater cause", she said.

The TDP moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after the party's president N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).