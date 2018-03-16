PATNA: Senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak today expressed resentment that there was not a single dalit candidate in the elections for 58 Rajya Sabha seats across various states in the country.

This behaviour is indicative of a planned conspiracy to sideline dalits socially, politically and administratively, Rajak, who is JD(U) deputy leader in the Bihar Assembly, alleged in a statement.

"Dalits are being deprived of political participation. The rights of dalits and tribals are being infringed upon everywhere," he said.

Many people today advocate scrapping of reservations for the lower castes, Rajak said adding that they should tell the people why in cleaning jobs mostly dalits are employed while priests at temples continue to be from upper castes.