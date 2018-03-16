One dead in blast at West Bengal firecracker factory
By ANI | Published: 16th March 2018

MAGRAHAT: A blast at a firecracker factory in Magrahat, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Friday has reportedly left one dead and several injured.
Fire trucks were rushed to the spot to douse the incessant flames, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police have started investigating the cause of the blast.