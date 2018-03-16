CHANDIGARH: The 43-year old Jagtar Singh Tara has been convicted by a local court in a case of

assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The court of additional district and session judge J S Sidhu will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow.

Confirming this development Simranjit Singh counsel of Tara said,`` Tara had admitted his involvement in the assassination of former CM in a confession letter which he had submitted to the court in January this year.’’

In January this year, Tara submitted a six-page confessional statement in the court and had also he also given a detailed explanation for the assassination where he recorded his statements under Section 313 of the CrPC during the proceedings held at the Burail jail. He had admitted that he purchased the car which

was used for assassination and that they all waited for the best opportunity to assassinate Singh.

He had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.

The then chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh was killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995. Punjab Police personal Dilawar Singh had acted as a human bomb in the incident.

In February 2004, he had fled along with two other accused from the high security Burail jail by digging a 104-feet tunnel and the same year in May he was declared a proclaimed offender. After 11 years in January 2015 he was arrested by Thailand and the trial in the case has been going on inside the Burail jail ever since.