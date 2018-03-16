In this file image, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai in the Lok Sabha in August 2014 (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai today said the party's top leadership should take a call on whether to support the no-confidence motion moved against the government by the TDP and YSR Congress.

Hours after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu made an announcement in Amaravati to pull out of the BJP-led alliance, the party moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

The YSR Congress also moved a confidence motion.

Reacting to the development, Thambidurai told reporters, "Our demand to the Centre is to set up Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within two weeks deadline.

Other parties like TDP, TRS or Congress have not supported us for the cause.

Also, none has made it clear yet on the exact reasons behind moving a no confidence motion.

" "Only top leaders of the party should take a call whether to support the no-confidence motion or not," he said.

The no-confidence notices were moved by TDP's Thota Narasimham and YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy.

The two parties moved the notices after the Centre denied offering special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The notices moved for the first time since the Modi government assumed office in May 2014 were not taken up as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day amid vociferous protests over various issues.

Thambidurai said ever since the budget session began, his party's MPs have been staging a protest inside Parliament demanding the setting up of CMB as per the Supreme Court ruling.

"Even today our party MPs protested inside the Parliament Complex. Our leaders are even disrupting the sessions. There is two weeks deadline, and we do not see any progress," he said.