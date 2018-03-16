File Photo of Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI File Photo

SRINAGAR: Two militants of Al Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balhama-Khunmoh area in outskirt of Srinagar on Friday.

DIG of central Kashmir, V K Virdi told New Indian Express that two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Balhama-Khunmoh area.

He said a CRPF man was injured in gunfight.

Two houses were damaged during exchange of gunfire between militants and security forces.

The militants had taken refuge in the houses in the area after their attempt to attack a BJP leader Dr Anwar Khan was foiled by his security guards yesterday afternoon. Khan’s Personal Security Officers (PSOs) had fired on the militants and in the shootout a security guard was injured.

The slain militants were identified as Rasiq Nabi Bhat of Tral and Shabir Dar of Awantipora.

DIG said both the militants belonged to AGH led by Zakir Musa, the former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Rasiq had joined militancy in March last year and Shabir in August 2017.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain militants at their native places today.

With the killing of two militants, five militants of Zakir Musa led group have been killed this week.

Earlier, on Sunday, three militants including two BTech students from Kashmir and another militant from Hyderabad, Telangana were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain militant from Telangana was identified as Mohammad Toufeeq and he had joined the militancy last year.