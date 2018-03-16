SRINAGAR: Security forces today apprehended two suspected militants in separate incidents in south Kashmir, recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

In the first incident, Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bugam in Kulgam, was apprehended during random checking at a naka point set up at Takia Adijan in the district, a police spokesman said.

A chinese pistol, one magazine, five live rounds and Rs 10,000 were recovered from Mir's possession, the spokesman said.

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Mir is involved in subversive activities, he said, adding a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused person.

In another incident, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora Padgampora, was held with a hand grenade from national highway near Padgampora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the spokesman said.

Giving the details, he said the police party nabbed him when Bhat was trying to get some object out of his pocket.

The police party overpowered him and carried out a personal (body) search of him, and recovered one hand grenade from his possession, the spokesman said.