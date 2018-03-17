NEW DELHI: A three-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League today met the Congress leadership and discussed a wide range of issues, including the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation led by presidium member Abdul Razzaque is attending the Congress' 84th plenary session here.

The other members included the Awami League's joint general secretary Dipu Moni and deputy office secretary Biplab Barua.

They met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh among other leaders "During the meeting, we paid our gratitude to former prime minister Indira Gandhi for the her support to the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971," Moni said.