Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai met the family of a 70-yr-old man who was beheaded allegedly for naming a chowk as Narendra Modi chowk. (Photo | ANI)

PATNA: Even as police in Bihar’s Darbhanga district said the murder of an ageing man was the result of an old land dispute, a team of BJP leaders on Saturday visited the village to probe the incident and said the man was killed because he had named a site there after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar BJP president and MP Nityanand Rai and MLA Sanjay Sarawgi were among ten senior leaders of the state’s ruling BJP who visited Bhadwa village under Sadar police station in the northern district.

“We got confirmation of what has been widely claimed since the time this extremely unfortunate incident took place here. The murder was perpetrated because the victim and his son refused to change the name of the site to anything other than what it is – Narendra Modi Chowk,” said Nityanand Rai to The New Indian Express over phone from the village.

He said the deceased, 70-year-old Ramchandra Yadav, who was brutally hacked to death on Thursday night, was the father of BJP’s block president Tej Narayan Yadav. The father-son duo had been receiving constant threats from a number of people from nearby villages ever since they named the site after the PM some three years ago, added Rai.

“Some people came to the site on Thursday evening and wanted to uproot the signboard on which ‘Narendra Modi Chowk’ is written. They faced protests from the locals and ran away. They returned in the night with weapons and killed Ramchandra Yadav,” said Rai.

He also added that local residents told the saffron party’s probe team that some of the assailants were led by “Mohammad Waris’s son”. Darbhanga police, however, had denied on Saturday that nobody from a minority community was a part of the attack that killed Ramchandra Yadav.

According to Darbhanga SSP Satyavir Singh, the murder was the result of a long-running dispute between two families over a piece of land in the area. One of the five sons of the deceased was killed in a similar attack following a quarrel over the same plot of land some three years ago.

“This was basically an old land dispute between two families,” said Bihar ADGP (headquarters) SK Singhal in Patna. “A detailed probe is in progress. Policemen have been deployed in the area so as to ward off any further act of violence by any side,” he added.