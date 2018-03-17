THANE: A Mumbai-based lawyer, arrested by the Crime Branch of the Thane police in connection with illegal procurement of Call Details Records (CDRs), was today remanded in police custody till March 23 by a court here.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, arrested last night after he allegedly did not turn up before the Thane police despite a summons, has represented many celebrities, including Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Thane police have also summoned Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for recording their statement in the case, which came to light in January with the arrest of some private detectives.

It is alleged that a racket of private detectives was selling illegally obtained CDRs to lawyers and others.

The Thane police have so far arrested 12 persons in the case.

Rizwan Siddiqui was produced before Judicial Magistrare P L Gupta, who, after hearing the submissions of investigating officer Nitin Thackeray and the accused's lawyer, remanded him in police custody till March 23.

His lawyer claimed that advocate Siddiqui had no role to play in the CDR racket and was cooperating with the probe.

However, senior inspector Thackeray contended that the accused was not cooperating with police.

Meanwhile, speaking to a news channel, Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had no direct role in the CDR case.

He has been summoned as a witness, and he has assured police of cooperation, the commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhi had earlier said that some of the accused told police that Nawazuddin's lawyer had obtained CDRs of Nawazuddin's wife from private detectives.