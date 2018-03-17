Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders at the plenary session in New Delhi (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: In line with the Congress' decision to focus on workers during the ongoing plenary session here, the party today allowed some of its lower rank members to express their views in the presence of top leaders including its president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The workers from states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala and others spoke on issues like agrarian woes, encouraging loyal functionaries inside the party to strengthen it, pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister and job creation.

The workers, who spoke after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, read out the party's resolution on agrarian and poverty alleviation, also stressed on the need to communicate effectively the achievements of the Congress-led UPA.

"It was a good and encouraging initiative by Rahul ji to allow workers to keep their views at the top-level party meeting attended by central leaders," Sandeeep Boora, the party's youth activist from Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to deliver valedictory address at the plenary Sunday, where he is expected to lay out the party's road map ahead of the next general elections.