UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Steering Committee Meeting at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress's plenary session began today, with senior party leaders giving final shape to draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave tomorrow.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee.

All Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states took part in today's meeting.

The plenary session will give the final shape to the party's vision and the political roadmap ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders were present at the meeting.

The open session tomorrow -- which will be attended by all AICC and PCC delegates and workers -- will start with the inaugural address by the party chief.

In the session, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi is also expected to speak at the session, to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here tomorrow.

The political resolution will also give a final shape to the party's plans of aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

The top leaders are also expected to deliberate on the current political situation and the path forward.

The Congress has already stated that the plenary will focus on party workers than its leaders as it goes about strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.