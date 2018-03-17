JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) will hold a two-day state conference in Srinagar next week to discuss strategy ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a party official said today.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, party leaders Joginder Sharma, M Y Tarigami and state secretary G N Malik are scheduled to address the opening session of the 11th state conference at SKICC in Srinagar on March 19, a party spokesman said today.

The conference, being held once in three years, is taking place at a time when a new cycle of protests and violence has begun in Kashmir, leaving dozens dead and many more injured, he said.

He said discussions on the political strategy to take on BJP at state and the national level are also expected to be held during the conference.

The conference, being held ahead of crucial 2019 Parliament elections, would also discuss party's political and organisational report and the tactical line to be adopted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the spokesman said.

He said the participants would also deliberate upon the BJP-led Central government's communal authoritarian agenda, corruption, miss-governance and anti-people policies which have been exposed in public in only four years of its rule.

The spokesman said, "delegates from across the state will also deliberate upon the unfortunate incidents of killing of unarmed civilians, especially youth in recent firing incidents in the Valley and urge the government to put an end to this killing spree.