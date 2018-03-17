PANAJI: A local court Saturday granted anticipatory bail to former state tourism minister Francisco Miccky Pacheco after he was booked for threatening and endangering the life of a watersports operator here.

On March 12, a complaint was filed at Verna police station alleging that Pacheco drove his car onto the beach at Consua-Utorda and damaged watersports infrastructure of operator Melro D'Souza.

The complaint, filed by Melroy's mother Fanny, also alleged that Pacheco had threatened Melroy, officials said.

A video of Pacheco purportedly abusing the watersports operator had gone viral on social media platforms.

Judge Sayonara Lad of the additional district and sessions court in Margao granted anticipatory bail to Pacheco on a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the same amount.

He has also been asked to report at the police station daily for the next five days.

"He has also been barred from visiting his hometown of Betalbhatim in South Goa for 15 days and Utorda village for 60 days," advocate Carlose Alvares, representing Pacheco, told reporters here.