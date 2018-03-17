Police outside the school in Gurugram where a 7-year-old was found dead. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned three Gurugram Police officials in connection with the murder case of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram school.

The three officials were part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed for questioning.

A student of a Gurugram School was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the school premises on September 8 last year.

Following his death, Gurugram Police arrested the bus conductor on the charges of murder of the child.

The case was later handed over to the CBI, who gave a clean chit to Ashok and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.

Last month a Child Special Court also acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder case.