Gurgaon schoolboy murder case: CBI summons three Gurugram Police officials
By ANI | Published: 17th March 2018 12:50 PM |
Last Updated: 17th March 2018 02:12 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned three Gurugram Police officials in connection with the murder case of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram school.
The three officials were part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed for questioning.
A student of a Gurugram School was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the school premises on September 8 last year.
Following his death, Gurugram Police arrested the bus conductor on the charges of murder of the child.
The case was later handed over to the CBI, who gave a clean chit to Ashok and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.
Last month a Child Special Court also acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder case.