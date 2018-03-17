THANE: The Crime Branch of Thane police arrested a Mumbai-based lawyer tonight for allegedly illegally obtaining call detail records (CDR) from private detectives.

Police had earlier arrested 11 persons in the case, including woman private detective Rajni Pandit.

Police had summoned Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui for recording his statement after his name came up during the probe, but he failed to turn up, said Sukhada Narkar, spokesperson of Thane police.

Police went to his house in Mumbai tonight and took him in custody, she said.

Siddiqui has represented several celebrities including Bollywood actors.

Pandit, a well-known woman detective, was arrested in the case on February 2.

She got bail recently.

The racket, which involved illegal procurement and sale of CDRs, came to light in January this year.

Last week the Thane police had said that they had also summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife and his lawyer in connection with the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi had said that some of the accused told police that a lawyer had obtained CDRs of Nawazuddin's wife from private detectives.

The actor and his wife are yet to record their statements, police said.