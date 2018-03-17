File Photo of Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI File Photo

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants today attacked a senior police officer's cavalcade in south Kashmir's Shopian district, but there was no loss of life, police said.

The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the militants to flee.

There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited.