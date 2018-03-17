SRINAGAR: A classmate and friend of slain Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind militant Eisa Fazili has said the young man was influenced by ISIS ideology and chose the wrong path. Fazili was killed along with two other terrorists, including a resident of Hyderabad in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Amir Ahmad Amin took to Facebook to criticise the path adopted by his friend Fazili, who had joined Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), Al Qaeda’s Kashmir cell in August last year after giving up his B.Tech course at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri.

“For all the parents reading this—please keep a look out for who or what your child is influenced by on the internet, or for any markers which may indicate that he/she is going down a path where people like Anwar al Awlaki, Tauseef-ur-Rehman, Syed Salahuddin among others, are waiting to sharpen their fangs over their young and impressionable minds.

“I curse the Wahabi preachers who mislead him, the Tehreeki leaders who inspired and encouraged him, the careless relatives and friends who never stopped him from taking the leap into the dark abyss. They are all alive and well today – ranting and raving – but Eisa is not,” Amir’s Facebook post reads.

“I feel absolutely terrible he had to go this way, but I will not shy away from stating that he was deeply disturbed and that the path he chose was incorrect,” Amin said.

In his post, Amin states that just because people are celebrating his “martyrdom” or hailing his actions, does not in the least bit validate them – or brush aside the fact that he left his mother, a grief-stricken woman who had begged him to return on numerous occasions, for a meaningless and senseless politico-religious battle people wrongly term as “jihad”.

“His family may state otherwise now in the wake of his death but their impassioned cries for his safe return a year ago were strewn across all media channels that could possibly reach him – all of which he refused,” he said.

Amin said Fazili and his like-minded friends would often have arguments with other classmates and teachers about religion.

“I remember the fiery expression on Eisa’s face when someone criticised the then newly-mushroomed cult we all know today as ISIS”.

Eisa hailed from Soura in Srinagar and ISIS flags were waved during his funeral procession. The area remained closed for three days as a mark of protest after his death and local youth also indulged in stone pelting on security forces.

Two Al Qaeda affiliate militants killed

Two militants of Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balhama-Khunmoh area in outskirt of Srinagar on Friday.

DIG of central Kashmir, V K Virdi told The New Indian Express that two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces. He added that a CRPF man was injured in gunfight.