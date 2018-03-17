NEW DELHI: A spirited social media campaign for a 15-year-old Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinee who has just been diagnosed with blood cancer but was denied scribe facility by the Board, forced the government to intervene and grant the special permission.

The matter came to light after an activist Pawan Durani from Jammu & Kashmir, put out a post saying that a request by his nephew Vahyak Ganjoo, diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, to the CBSE for a scribe had been turned down. It went viral within hours on Wednesday.

“Durani explained Ganjoo was diagnosed with a form of childhood cancer after the board examinations began and had to immediately start chemotherapy sessions,” said a source in Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar’s office.

“The child was keen to continue with the papers but was advised that getting a scribe to write for him will be better as the treatment has many serious and unwanted side-effects,” he added. “However, when the family wrote to CBSE, the latter refused.”

It was only after Durani appealed to the Prime Minister’s Office and Javadekar on We­dnesday and it was widely shared on social media platforms that the ministry responded.

CBSE officials said like previous ye­ars, this year too, there was a notifi­cation issued ahead of the examinations which said sick or disabled students can avail the sc­r­i­be facility in special circumstances.