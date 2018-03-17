PUNE: A 29-year-old transgender has alleged that she was discriminated against and was denied entry into a shopping mall here.

The incident, which happened on Thursday evening, was revealed after the victim, who works for an NGO dealing with issues concerning transgenders, posted a video on social media platforms today.

The victim, Sonali G, said that she had gone to Phoenix Market City Mall in Vimannagar on Thursday where she was directed to the women's security kiosk for frisking.

She alleged that at the kiosk the women refused to frisk her and said that she would not be allowed entry into the mall.

"Following an argument, the women at the kiosk called up the security chief who in turn told me that it was not part of their policy to give entry into the mall to transgenders.

I asked him for the policy book," Sonali said.

"I got entry only after other customers at the mall protested and said that I should be allowed in," the victim said.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Market City Mall management released a statement and said that Sonali was allowed to enter the mall premises "in less than five minutes".

"We would like to state that basis the detailed report from the security agency the person in question was asked for verification by the security guards and directed to the desired destination in less than five minutes.

We regret any inconvenience caused to the customer but security precautions are part of the process," the statement said.

"We would also like to clearly state that we neither had nor have any intention of hurting sentiments or discriminating anyone basis their caste or gender. In fact, we strongly believe in an inclusive society," the release read.

The mall management said that it had "been at the forefront of bringing social and cultural issues to our patrons through our many events.

" "It is a public place and everyone is welcome," stated its release.